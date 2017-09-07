× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

LES AFFAMES CWC. D: Robin Aubert. Canada. 96 min. Sep 7, 6:45 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 8, 2 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3. Rating: NNN

Weeks after the outbreak of a zombie plague, a handful of survivors in rural Quebec try to stay ahead of the ravenous undead.

Aubert assembles a talented cast, led by Goon’s Marc-André Grondin and Monia Chokri of Laurence Anyways and Endorphine, and gives them some room to play. The dialogue is snappy, and the set pieces are effectively creepy.

Les Affamés doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and I’m okay with that. It’s an old-school Romero nightmare, and those are never unwelcome.