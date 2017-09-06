× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

LET THE CORPSES TAN (Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres) MM D: Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani, Belgium/France. 92 min. Sep 13, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 14, 7 pm, Scotiabank 14; Sep 17, 12:30 pm, Scotiabank 11. Rating: NNN

Pastiche filmmakers Cattet and Forzani (Amer, The Strange Color Of Your Body’s Tears) take a deep dive into the ultra-violent Italian crime pictures of the 60s and 70s for this sweaty, sun-drenched shootout.

Having stolen a fortune in gold bars, a trio of robbers head for a remote Mediterranean estate to hide out. Of course things go spectacularly wrong within minutes, with hitchhikers, motorcycle cops and the actual residents of the estate (one played by TIFF regular Elina Löwensohn) all getting involved in the ensuing firefight.

Cattet and Forzani shoot it like the nightmare you’d have after watching Mario Bava’s entire filmography in one sitting, with a dollop of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s sexualized weirdness in a recurring fantasy sequence.

If you like their other stuff, you’ll like this one, too.