LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY AND A CASTLE (Muchos Hijos, un Mono y un ­Castillo) DOCS D: Gustavo Salmerón, Spain. 88 min. Sep 10, 7:15 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 12, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 15, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 10. Rating: NNN

Spanish actor Salmerón (V/H/S Viral, Wedding In New York) turns documentarian for this portrait of his proudly eccentric mother, Julita, who as a young woman declared that she wanted “lots of kids, a monkey and a castle” – and wound up getting all of those things.

But now the family is broke and about to surrender their castle, forcing Salmerón, his parents and siblings to go through decades of hoarded material and figure out what to keep and what to throw away.

There’s not much substance beyond that, but it’s sweet to watch Salmerón prod his parents for more stories while his brothers and sisters flutter around in the background. And Julita is a delightful subject, cranky and affectionate and endlessly opinionated. The camera loves her.