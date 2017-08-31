LOVELESS (Nelyubov) MAST D: Andrey Zvyagintsev. Russia/France/Belgium/Germany. 127 min. Sep 7, 9 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 8 12:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NNNN

In Zvyagintsev’s resonant, incisive Cannes prizewinner (runner-up to The Square), a couple in the final stages of a bitter divorce are so self-absorbed they fail to immediately notice that their 12-year-old son has gone missing.

Rarely has a film’s title been so apt and precise. Influenced by Bergman’s Scenes From A Marriage and just as compelling, this acutely observed depiction of a broken relationship is a stark portrait of the primacy of self-advancement and material well-being at the expense of familial responsibility.

And then Zvyagintsev broadens his canvas to indict the Russian political state itself – all without missing a beat.