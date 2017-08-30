× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

LUK’LUK’I CWC D: Wayne Wapeemukwa. Canada. 90 min. Sep 12, 7:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 4; Sep 14, 12:15 pm; Sep 15, 9 pm, AGO. Rating­: NN

Vancouver director Wapeemukwa’s first feature – which draws on his earlier short films – follows a handful of people during the 2010 winter Olympics as they try to carve out some small measure of happiness, escape or human connection.

There are a few moments that land, but too many more that don’t, as Wapeemukwa struggles with the longer shape of a feature film. At least two plot developments are clearly calculated to keep characters in distress rather than let them out of a difficult situation.

And the reliance on musical interludes feels like a crutch to pad out the running time.