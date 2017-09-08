× Expand Molly's Game

MOLLY'S GAME SPEC D: Aaron Sorkin. USA. 140 min. Sep 8, 6 pm, Elgin; Sep 9, 11 am, Elgin. Rating: NNN

Molly Bloom was a downhill skier and Olympic hopeful who wound up reinventing herself as an organizer of quasi-legal high-stakes poker games in Los Angeles and New York, attracting movie stars, hip-hop royalty, hedge fund all-stars and ultimately the Russian mob, which is probably why she was indicted for illegal gambling in 2014.

Molly’s Game, which marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Sorkin, uses Bloom’s initial meetings with her defense attorney to tell the story of her life, a flashy swirl of glamour and gambling.

Jessica Chastain plays Bloom and Idris Elba is lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who is skeptical that his potential client could be as morally upstanding as she claims. They go back and forth on this a lot, because integrity is one of Sorkin’s favourite subjects.

So is being the smartest person in the room, which is why a lot of the film is taken up with monologues about statistics and fairness and how civil forfeiture is bullshit (which is true) and how the government should be chasing murderers and extortionists rather than non-violent, inherently decent Hollywood people who maybe sat down with the wrong crowd once in a while.

Chastain makes speeches. Elba makes speeches. Kevin Costner, who plays Molly’s demanding father, has a really good one towards the end. Sorkin keeps things moving at a good clip – though interestingly, he prefers sit-downs to walk-and-talks – and the supporting cast is packed with ringers like Michael Cera, Chris O’Dowd and Graham Greene.

For a first feature, it’s fine – but it’s never anything more. For all the talking and all the criminal activity, the stakes in Molly’s Game remain frustratingly low.