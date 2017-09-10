mother! SPEC D: Darren Aronofsky. U.S. 115 min. Sep 10, 9:15 pm, Princess Of Wales; Sep 11, 11:30 am, Elgin; Sep 13, 9:30 pm, Princess Of Wales. Rating: NNNNN

Ideally, the only thing you should know about mother! is that Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are in it, and that writer/director Aronofsky is back in the cracked-cosmic mode of Pi, The Fountain and Noah – every one a bracing, challenging work of cinema.

This one? It’s the best one of the bunch.

Mother! is both Aronofsky’s most ambitious narrative gambit and his most purely non-narrative piece; we are entirely inside the head of Lawrence’s uncertain young bride, whose happy home with her doting but distant husband (Bardem) is shattered by the arrival of outsiders bent on disrupting their solitude. She doesn’t want them there, but her husband keeps inviting them in, for reasons he either can’t or won’t articulate.

What’s happening? What does it mean? Honestly, don’t ask. Don’t look up the characters’ names. Don’t look up the cast list to see who else is in it. Go in cold, knowing as little as possible, and let one of the greatest movies of the year explode before your unbelieving eyes.