MOTORRAD CWC D: Vicente Amorim. Brazil. 92 min. Sep 11, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 13, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 16, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 7. Rating: NN

A dirt biking excursion turns into a survival run for a group of young people when they’re hunted through a remote region of Brazil by a quartet of murderous motorcyclists.

Guilherme Prates is appropriately terrified as the callow hero, with Carla Salle giving little back as the enigmatic young woman whom he follows blindly into a world of hurt. The nature of that hurt is left a little vague, unfortunately. Amorim, who made the Viggo Mortensen good-Nazi drama Good a while back, isn’t great at nuance. LG Bayão’s script also tries for a final existential sting that falls apart the moment you start to unpack it.

If you’re just going for the violent deaths and some gorgeously photographed landscapes courtesy of cinematographer Gustavo Hadba, then yes: Motorrad delivers the goods. But it doesn’t do much else, and its queasy mood evaporates as soon as the house lights come up.