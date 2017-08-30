RADIANCE (hikari) SPEC D: Naomi Kawase. Japan/France. 101 min. Sep 13, 6:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 15, 5:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 16, 6:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NNN

A writer (Ayame Misaki) of audio versions of films for the visually impaired is working on her latest description of a film with the help of visually handicapped people, among them a crusty older photographer (Masatoshi Nagase) who is losing his sight. As the director slowly moves her narrative forward, the two bond while watching Radiance, a film within the film (which stars iconic Japanese actor Tatsuya Fuji).

Kawase focuses our attention through extreme close-ups, invariably making exquisite use of natural autumnal light as she reminds us of the consequences of sightlessness. But neither the actors’ sincerity nor the strikingly evanescent cinematography can overcome the film’s squishy centre.