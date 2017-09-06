RAVENS DISC D: Jens Assur. Sweden. 107 min. Sep 9, 6:45 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 11, 2 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 4; Sep 17, 3 pm, AGO. Rating: NNNN

In a squirm-inducing moment from Ravens, hard-done-by farmer Agne (a magnificent Reine Brynolfsson) takes a band saw to his hand. Perhaps because his days (or rather decades) are so gruelling, pain is the only way for him to feel alive.

In Assur’s sensitive, patient and remarkable family drama, Agne hauls his ass through daily tasks desperately clinging to his pride while his wife and son intermittently provide support or look for escape.

The material is bleak, but Assur surprises with the warmth shared between these characters. The misery they inflict on each other actually seems to come from a loving place.