Relax, if you miss these TIFF 2017 films, they'll be opening soon

× Expand Films like buzzed-about animated film The Breadwinner will be opening soon. So if you don't nab a ticket during TIFF, just wait a month or two.

Note: Specific date is in brackets; if no date is indicated, film is scheduled to release some time that month. Release dates are subject to change.

SEPTEMBER

mother! (14)

Long Time Running (14)

Brad's Status

Pyewacket

Stronger (22)

Alias Grace (25 - on CBC)

Victoria And Abdul

OCTOBER

The Mountain Between Us (6)

The Florida Project

Submergence

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (13)

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down The White House (13)

Ex Libris: New York Public Library (20)

Suburbicon

On Chesil Beach

NOVEMBER

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

The Breadwinner

Breathe

Novitiate (10)

The Darkest Hour (22)

Molly's Game

Lady Bird

DECEMBER

The Shape Of Water (8)

Call Me By Your Name (15)

Downsizing

The Disaster Artist

The Current War

JANUARY

Happy End (12)

MARCH

Meditation Park (9)

Others with unspecified 2018 release dates:

Loveless; Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool; A Fantastic Woman; The Rider; In The Fade; Racer And The Jailbird; Indian Horse; Mary Shelley; Mudbound; One Of Us