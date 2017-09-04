Relax, if you miss these TIFF 2017 films, they'll be opening soon

Films like buzzed-about animated film The Breadwinner will be opening soon. So if you don't nab a ticket during TIFF, just wait a month or two.
Note: Specific date is in brackets; if no date is indicated, film is scheduled to release some time that month. Release dates are subject to change.
SEPTEMBER
mother! (14)
Long Time Running (14)
Brad's Status
Stronger (22)
Alias Grace (25 - on CBC)
Victoria And Abdul
OCTOBER
The Mountain Between Us (6)
Submergence
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (13)
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down The White House (13)
Ex Libris: New York Public Library (20)
Suburbicon
On Chesil Beach
NOVEMBER
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
The Breadwinner
Breathe
Novitiate (10)
The Darkest Hour (22)
Molly's Game
Lady Bird
DECEMBER
The Shape Of Water (8)
Call Me By Your Name (15)
Downsizing
The Current War
JANUARY
Happy End (12)
MARCH
Meditation Park (9)
Others with unspecified 2018 release dates:
Loveless; Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool; A Fantastic Woman; The Rider; In The Fade; Racer And The Jailbird; Indian Horse; Mary Shelley; Mudbound; One Of Us