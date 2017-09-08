STRONGER GALA D: David Gordon Green. USA. 119 min. Sep 8, 6:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 9, 10:45 am, Winter Garden. Rating: NNN

A year after the icky jingoism of Peter Berg’s Patriots Day, David Gordon Green delivers a more thoughtful and textured take on the Boston Marathon bombing by focusing on the story of Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the blast.

It’s rare to see a redemption narrative where the protagonist is so profoundly ambivalent about his status as a hero, and Stronger deserves credit for that. Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance is emotionally raw and technically seamless – CGI has come a long way since the days of Forrest Gump’s Lt. Dan – and Tatiana Maslany offers a complex, compelling turn as his on-and-off partner Erin, who’s dealing with her own guilt because Jeff was only at the Marathon to see her cross the finish line.

Green’s a little too in love with Jeff’s extended family, depicted as grasping Bawston nightmares who might even embarrass the blue-collar yahoos of David O. Russell’s The Fighter.

But when he puts the focus on Gyllenhaal and Maslany, Stronger is authentic, intimate and powerful.