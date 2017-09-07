THE CRESCENT MM D: Seth A. Smith. Canada. 99 min. Sep 14, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 15, 6 pm, Scotiabank 11. Rating: NN

Nova Scotia filmmaker Smith, who made the unsettling Lowlife a few years back, returns with this bleak psychological thriller about a young artist (Danika Vandersteen) who retreats to a beachside house with her toddler (Woodrow Graves, the real-life son of Smith and producer Nancy Urich) after a tragedy.

Smith establishes an uneasy vibe right away, with hints of a freak-out to come in the occasional trippy footage of the artist paint marbling. But then The Crescent falls into a rut, drifting through long, languid sequences of vague menace and dicey dramatic choices, paying off in one of the year’s least welcome twist endings.