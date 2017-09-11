× Expand The Current War

THE CURRENT WAR SPEC D: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. US. 107 min. Sep 10, 11 am, Princess Of Wales. Rating: NN

Every year, TIFF welcomes a prestigious picture poised for a flashy launch that’ll lead it to Oscar glory. The 2017 edition is The Current War, an all-star dramatization of the battle between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to bring electricity to America. It’s very expensive and very busy, and it’s utterly forgettable.

Though the director of record is Gomez-Rejon, who’s following Me And Earl And The Dying Girl with a very different but equally shallow production, the real auteur here is producer Harvey Weinstein, who's mining history for anecdotes he can turn into a costume drama. It’s not just the casting of Benedict Cumberbatch as a prickly genius and certain structural tics in Michael Mitnick’s script that remind one of The Imitation Game; there’s a playbook here, and no one is allowed to deviate too far from it.

The Current War tries to build a personal beef between Cumberbatch’s brand-focused, monomaniacal Edison and Michael Shannon’s predatory capitalist Westinghouse, but that’s just dramatic license; the two barely interact over the course of the movie, so Mitnick has to expand the roles of other key players like Edison’s young assistant Samuel Insull (Tom Holland) and the engineer Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult).

There’s also a subplot about the invention of the electric chair that seems like it could make a movie of its own, but instead got crammed in here to add colour.

The whole movie is like that: an interesting story here, an inspired composition there and some very good actors doing what they can to pull it together. But there’s nothing at the centre. There’s no juice.