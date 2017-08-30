THE DAY AFTER (Geu-hu) MAST D: Hong Sangsoo. South Korea. 92 min. Sep 13, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 14, 9:15 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 16, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNNN

In Hong’s perfectly crafted little gem about male-female relationships, a book publisher (Kwon Haehyo) has been having an affair with a former employee.

His wife finds out but mistakenly confronts the new assistant played by the radiant Kim Minhee (Hong’s muse). Consisting primarily of revealing conversations – many of them fuelled by alcohol – between the publisher and each of the three female characters, this is Hong’s most straightforward narrative in years, even as it plays tricks with time.

Elegantly shot in glorious black-and-white, the film is buoyed by Kim’s charming performance. Love affairs don’t always turn out the way you expect.