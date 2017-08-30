× Expand The Disaster Artist, starring James Franco (right) as director Tommy Wiseau of The Room infamy, and Dave Franco as actor-turned-author Dave Sestero, premieres at Midnight Madness. Hmm... will the real Wiseau show up for the film's Q&A?

THE DISASTER ARTIST D: James Franco. U.S. 98 min. Rating: NNNN

Oh hai, reader! James Franco has made a movie about the making of the legendarily awful cult movie The Room, ha ha ha haaaa.

But there’s a twist. The Disaster Artist does indeed revel in the risible artistic decisions of The Room’s writer/director/producer/star, Tommy Wiseau, and lets director/producer Franco indulge himself marvellously as the paranoid filmmaker. But it does so while remaining clear-eyed about the work that goes into even a terrible film, while revealing the camaraderie of Wiseau’s co-stars and crew, all of whom effectively became his hostages over the course of the production.

Franco packs the cast with friends and family – his brother Dave plays co-star Greg Sestero (from whose memoir this film was adapted); Dave’s wife, Alison Brie, plays Sestero’s girlfriend Amber; buddy Seth Rogen (also a producer) is Wiseau’s script supervisor, and so on. The whole picture feels like a party. Whether or not you actually like The Room is irrelevant; The Disaster Artist is its own giddy thing, and you don’t have to force yourself to laugh.