THE FINAL YEAR DOCS D: Greg Baker. U.S. 89 min. Sep 9, 4:45 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 17, 8:45 pm, Scotiabank 13. Rating: NNN

The Final Year chronicles the efforts of Barack Obama’s foreign-relations team – represented here by Secretary of State John Kerry, U.N. ambassador Samantha Power and speechwriter Ben Rhodes – to leave the world in a better place than it was when their President took office.

It’s a simple premise, and much of producer/director Baker’s film is chipper and engaging, following the team as they negotiate goodwill visits to Hiroshima, Ho Chi Minh City and Laos, drop into crises in Nigeria and Cameroon and try to keep Syria from total collapse. They’re good people, and they’re doing good in the world, and of course it’s all carried out with the expectation that the next administration will continue the work in the same spirit. But we know that won’t happen.

Baker, whose previous documentaries include Manhunt: The Story of The Hunt For Bin Laden and Homegrown: The Counter-Terror Dilemma, makes the most of his access and gives us an invaluable glimpse at the levers of international diplomacy. But the compression required to fit a year as convulsive as 2016 into a 90-minute feature means we never stay on one point for very long, and that the election of Donald Trump in November just gets dropped into the narrative like a third-act twist.

I suppose that mirrors the perspective of his subjects, but it still feels like there was a better way to package this story.