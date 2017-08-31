× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

THE FLORIDA PROJECT SPEC D: Sean Baker, U.S. 115 min. Sep 10, 3 pm, Ryerson; Sep 11, 4:45 pm, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNNN

Writer/director Baker follows up his breakthrough, Tangerine, with this kinetic slice of realist cinema set in a run-down Florida motel in the shadow of Disney World.

Six-year-old Brooklynn Prince, as a wild child who romps through the grounds of her “home” with her best friend over the course of one idyllic summer, leads a superb cast of mostly non-professional actors playing people living on the margins.

Her exuberant, barely socialized behaviour is contagious, and Prince steals the movie with a star-making performance. Willem Dafoe is quietly empathetic as the motel manager/father figure who protects the child.

Vividly shot in 35mm, The Florida Project continues Baker’s insightful chronicling of society’s underbelly.