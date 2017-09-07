THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE (Toivon Tuolla Puolen) MAST D: Aki Kaurismäki. Finland/Germany. 101 min. Sep 8, 6:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 10, 9:30 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NNNN

Writer/director Kaurismäki’s been telling the same stories for decades now. His films are about unlikely connections that make the world a little warmer for the people in it. The Other Side Of Hope reworks the premise of his 2011 drama Le Havre, with an older European helping a displaced person from the Middle East find his way in a new country. But six years later, the state of the world imbues that plot with considerably more urgency.

Here, as a Finnish restaurateur (Sakari Kuosmanen) tries to keep a Syrian refugee (Sherwan Haji) safe from deportation, it’s impossible not to think of real-world equivalents, both in Europe and North America. The Other Side Of Hope is just as warm and thoughtful as the rest of Kaurismäki’s body of work, and you might just feel a stab of regret that this story still needs telling.