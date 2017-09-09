× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

THE RITUAL MM D: David Bruckner. UK. 95 min. Sep 8, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 10, 1:45 pm, Scotiabank 13. Rating: NN

A hiking trip through northern Sweden becomes a crucible of terror for four British friends, who should really have known better than to spend the night in that abandoned cabin.

For a while, this slow-burning creeper from V/H/S and Southbound contributor Bruckner feels like a stealth Blair Witch sequel – or possibly a gender-swapped version of The Descent, with a group of people trying to understand an external threat while guilt and anger tear them apart from within. And Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz, The F Word) is quite good as the traumatized hero.

But the law of diminishing returns is stalking the movie, too. With each new revelation, The Ritual reveals just how derivative it really is, and the final movement is too dopey to be scary.