THELMA SPEC D: Joachim Trier. Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark. 116 min. Sep 10, 9 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 12, 12:45 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 15, 3:45 pm, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNN

After his all-star American family drama Louder Than Bombs, writer/director Trier is back in Oslo with a project that’s smaller and more unconventional – a story of a young woman (Elli Harboe) whose attraction to a classmate (Okay Kaya) seems to unleash powerful, psychokinetic abilities in her.

That’s a hell of a starting point, and Trier tells his story with exacting tonal control, refusing to tip over into the histrionics of Firestarter or the high style of Brian De Palma’s Carrie.

But he’s so insistent on a muted, realistic approach that he winds up smothering the drama. Watching Harboe’s protagonist figure out her abilities, and how they’re tied to her desires and her family history, becomes strangely uninvolving.

It’s paradoxical, I know, but the more Trier reveals, the less interesting his movie becomes.