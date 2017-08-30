× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

THERE IS A HOUSE HERE DOCS: D: Alan Zweig. Canada. 105 min. Sep 12, 6 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 14, 5:15 pm, Sep 16, 9 am, AGO. Rating: NNN

Just as Canada is deep into a conversation about cultural appropriation, here comes Zweig with his film documenting life among the Innu in Nunavut.

Things get off to a rocky start as he’s so unprepared when he goes into households, he’s close to disrespectful. But as the stories and experiences roll out – especially a scene tracking a young boy’s first seal hunt – the film has a strong emotional force. It helps that Zweig’s personal guide is his friend Tatanniq Iglouk (aka ex-rocker Lucie Iglout), whose charisma and personal pain give the movie real power.

Still, Zweig could catch some serious heat for this.