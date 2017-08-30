THREE PEAKS (Drei zinnen) SPEC D: Jan Zabiel. Germany/Italy. 94 min. Sep 12, 9:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 14, 6:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 16, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 13. Rating: NN

As serious as a heart attack, Zabiel’s drama about a family unit shaking itself apart during a mountain getaway is an insistent, exhausting meditation on the ties that bind – or don’t.

Aaron (Alexander Fehling) takes his lover Lea (Bérénice Bejo) to a cabin so they can bond with her eight-year-old son, Tristan (Arian Montgomery), who isn’t handling this new relationship terribly well. The film’s first hour threatens to stretch out to infinity as Aaron and Lea endure one awkward situation after another with the boy. Eventually, Aaron and Tristan take an impromptu trip up the mountain so something can happen.

There’s just nothing new here, and nothing especially interesting. Axel Schneppat shoots it all beautifully, and Fehling and Bejo are doing their best, but by the end I was rooting for the mountain.