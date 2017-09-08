TIFF 2017 Day 2: What To See, What To Skip

We're posting daily picks and pans throughout the festival, to help you choose what to see (or avoid!) from the films scheduled that day.

× Expand Loveless

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

LOVELESS

In Andrey Zvyagintsev’s resonant, incisive Cannes prizewinner, a couple in the final stages of a bitter divorce are so self-absorbed they fail to immediately notice that their 12-year-old son has gone missing. See review.

Screens 12:30 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox 2.

ON CHESIL BEACH

A moving adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel about a young couple's disastrous wedding night and its aftermath. We just screened this one so the review will be up shortly.

Screns 12:45 pm pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1.

× Expand The Other Side Of Hope.

THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE

In Aki Kaurismaki's latest, a Finnish restaurateur tries to keep a Syrian refugee safe from deportation. Incredibly timely, the film is just as warm and thoughtful as the rest of Kaurismäki’s body of work. See review.

Screens 6:45 pm at the TIFF Bell Lightbox 1.

NOT RECOMMENDED

Hey! There's nothing that screens today that we've seen and not liked! (Or we're prevented from telling you because reviews have been embargoed.)

