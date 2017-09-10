TIFF 2017 Day 4: What To See, What To Skip

We're posting daily picks and pans throughout the festival, to help you choose what to see (or avoid!) from the films scheduled that day.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
CANIBA
If you have the, um, stomach for it, this excellent doc by the directors of Leviathan explores the life of Issei Sagawa, a Japanese man who killed and partially ate his Sorbonne classmate Renee Hartevelt in 1981. See review.
Screens 9:30 pm at the AGO
HAPPY END
Michael Haneke, the Mozart of 21-century middle-class angst, presents another well-paced and riveting indictment of the bourgeoisie. See review.
Screens 5:45 pm at the Winter Garden
SOLDIERS. STORY FROM FERENTARI.
Forget Call Me By Your Name. For a queer-themed film with edge, check out this absorbing, intimate drama about two unlikely lovers – one a near middle-aged PhD student, the other a burly Roma ex-con – in the eponymous Bucharest ghetto. See review.
Screens 4:15 pm at Scotiabank 10
NOT RECOMMENDED
NOVITIATE
Oscar-winner Melissa Leo is way over-the-top as a nun who terrorizes her charges while resisting the reforms of Vatican II in 1960s Kentucky. See review.
Screens 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 1
WILD CARD
IN CONVERSATION WITH... ANGELINA JOLIE
You can bet there'll be a huge crowd outside the Glenn Gould Studio to see the Oscar-winning actor, director and humanitarian as she discusses her latest works, both at the festival, First They Killed My Father, which she co-wrote, co-produced and directed, and The Breadwinner, which she executive produced.
7:30 pm at the Glenn Gould Studio