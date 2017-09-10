TIFF 2017 Day 4: What To See, What To Skip

Our critics' picks (and pans) for September 10

by

We're posting daily picks and pans throughout the festival, to help you choose what to see (or avoid!) from the films scheduled that day.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

CANIBA

If you have the, um, stomach for it, this excellent doc by the directors of Leviathan explores the life of Issei Sagawa, a Japanese man who killed and partially ate his Sorbonne classmate Renee Hartevelt in 1981. See review.

Screens 9:30 pm at the AGO

HAPPY END

Michael Haneke, the Mozart of 21-century middle-class angst, presents another well-paced and riveting indictment of the bourgeoisie. See review.

Screens 5:45 pm at the Winter Garden

SOLDIERS. STORY FROM FERENTARI.

Forget Call Me By Your Name. For a queer-themed film with edge, check out this absorbing, intimate drama about two unlikely lovers – one a near middle-aged PhD student, the other a burly Roma ex-con – in the eponymous Bucharest ghetto. See review.

Screens 4:15 pm at Scotiabank 10

NOT RECOMMENDED

NOVITIATE

Oscar-winner Melissa Leo is way over-the-top as a nun who terrorizes her charges while resisting the reforms of Vatican II in 1960s Kentucky. See review.

Screens 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 1

WILD CARD

IN CONVERSATION WITH... ANGELINA JOLIE

You can bet there'll be a huge crowd outside the Glenn Gould Studio to see the Oscar-winning actor, director and humanitarian as she discusses her latest works, both at the festival, First They Killed My Father, which she co-wrote, co-produced and directed, and The Breadwinner, which she executive produced.

7:30 pm at the Glenn Gould Studio