We're posting daily picks and pans throughout the festival, to help you choose what to see (or avoid!) from the films scheduled that day.

× Expand Caniba

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

CANIBA

If you have the, um, stomach for it, this excellent doc by the directors of Leviathan explores the life of Issei Sagawa, a Japanese man who killed and partially ate his Sorbonne classmate Renee Hartevelt in 1981. See review.

Screens 9:30 pm at the AGO

HAPPY END

Michael Haneke, the Mozart of 21-century middle-class angst, presents another well-paced and riveting indictment of the bourgeoisie. See review.

Screens 5:45 pm at the Winter Garden

× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved Soldiers. Story From Ferentari.

SOLDIERS. STORY FROM FERENTARI.

Forget Call Me By Your Name. For a queer-themed film with edge, check out this absorbing, intimate drama about two unlikely lovers – one a near middle-aged PhD student, the other a burly Roma ex-con – in the eponymous Bucharest ghetto. See review.

Screens 4:15 pm at Scotiabank 10

NOT RECOMMENDED

NOVITIATE

Oscar-winner Melissa Leo is way over-the-top as a nun who terrorizes her charges while resisting the reforms of Vatican II in 1960s Kentucky. See review.

Screens 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 1

WILD CARD

IN CONVERSATION WITH... ANGELINA JOLIE

You can bet there'll be a huge crowd outside the Glenn Gould Studio to see the Oscar-winning actor, director and humanitarian as she discusses her latest works, both at the festival, First They Killed My Father, which she co-wrote, co-produced and directed, and The Breadwinner, which she executive produced.

7:30 pm at the Glenn Gould Studio