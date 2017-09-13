TIFF 2017 Day 7: What To See, What To Skip

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

FACES PLACES

Agnès Varda's joyous, overwhelming and laugh-out-loud funny documentary (co-directed/co-starring street artist JR) has a simple conceit that keeps on giving in surprising and delightful ways. There's even a jarring and dramatic twist at the end. Art, labour, memory, aging, family, collaboration – this film covers so much thematic ground so effortlessly. See review.

Screens at the Elgin at 6:30 pm

CUSTODY

Xavier Legrand won best first film and best director prizes in Venice for this excellent and devastating domestic drama. Signals the arrival of a major new filmmaking talent. See review.

Screens at 5 pm at Winter Garden

A FANTASTIC WOMAN

Daniela Vega gives a breakout performance in Chilean director Sebastián Lelio's film about a trans woman grieving her boyfriend's death while dealing with his macho family members and institutionalized discrimination. See review.

Screens at 12:15 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox 1

NOT RECOMMENDED

I LOVE YOU, DADDY

Louis C.K. self-financed this beautifully shot, cynical and ultimately self-serving film about a TV exec thrown into a tizzy when his teen daughter starts hanging out with a creepy older filmmaker. The great cast makes the most of a middling script, which spends a lot of time jumping through rhetorical hoops in order to reinforce entertainment-industry status quo rather than challenge it. See review.

Screens 5:30 pm at Ryerson

IN THE FADE

Diane Kruger won an acting prize in Cannes for her role as a street-savvy mom in this overrated, schematic and hollow revenge-action flick from German director Fatih Akin. See review.

Screens 3:30 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox

WILD CARD

LET THE CORPSES TAN

The Strange Color Of Your Body’s Tears filmmakers Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani's are known for their tripped-out homages to Italian B-movies and is a riff on crime movies from the 60s and 70s. The sexualized weirdness should satisfy their cult following. See review.

Screens 11:59 pm at Ryerson