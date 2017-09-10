TIFF 2017 Festival Street: Meet the fans

× Expand Michelle da Silva TIFF Festival Street shut down King West so that fans could enjoy free activities and get up close to celebrities.

Thousands of people descended onto King West, which was closed to pedestrian traffic from Peter to University this weekend for TIFF’s annual Festival Street.

While the block party was mainly home to marketers handing out freebies, it was also a place to take in a free concert, grab some food, play a game of chess and maybe even spot a celebrity.

We scouted some TIFF fans on September 8 and asked them why they were at the festival.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: Krishna

Home: Woodbridge, ON

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: This is my first time.

Film you’re most excited for: Lady Gaga’s Five Foot Two. I think it’s going to be the most intimate thing she’s done. She said it would show her highs and lows.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: Honestly, I’m mostly here for Gaga, but I also love Tatiana Maslany. I know she’s coming.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: Katie

Home: Toronto

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: A few years.

Film you’re most excited for: I’m excited for the Gospel According To André. I think it’ll be fun and he’s supposed to be at the screening.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: I just saw Jake Gyllenhaal today walking into the Ritz [Carlton]. I walked right in front of him, so that was kind of funny.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: Nick

Home: Toronto

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: Eight times.

Film you’re most excited for: I’m seeing six, but the one I’m most excited for is Manhunt, the new John Woo movie It’s like the first Hong Kong action movie he’s made in forever, and that’s his signature thing.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: None yet, but I had this really experience two years in a row. I was sitting on a patio around the corner [from the TIFF Bell Lightbox], and the limos always stop beside the patio. Two years in a row, I saw Sandra Bullock and kind of awkwardly waved at her. So now I have a weird TIFF tradition of awkwardly waving at Sandra Bullock. I don’t think she’s coming this year.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: (left to right) Austin and Sushand

Home: India

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: First time.

Film you’re most excited for: We just came by yesterday and didn’t know TIFF was happening. We’re international students and just moved here a week ago, but we saw Shia LaBeouf yesterday. I don’t think we’re going to see movies.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: We are here to see Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart tonight. We are big fans.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: Dishan

Home: Brampton

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: Eight times.

Favourite TIFF memory: Midnight Madness because it’s not only entertaining to see the movies but the audience as well. They have a whole sense of fun going on at 2 am watching really weird movies.

Film you’re most excited for: The one Brie Larson is directing, Unicorn Store. I’m also going to see The Disaster Artist at Midnight Madness.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: None, but once I was volunteering and holding the door of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, and Olivia Wilde asked me if she had to do the red carpet. That was fun. Then I think one of her people told her what to do. I’ve had a few cool instances like that.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: Tiffany

Home: Toronto

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: Five times.

Film you’re most excited for: I’m excited to see Angelina Jolie’s film [First They Killed My Father].

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: Matt Damon and Idris Elba.

× Expand Michelle da Silva

Name: (left to right) Myle and Gabrielle

Home: Sarnia and Whitby, ON

Number of times you’ve been to TIFF: Third time.

Favourite TIFF memory: I got a picture with Anna Kendrick once.

Film you’re most excited for: We’re not seeing any films.

Celebrity you’re hoping to see: We saw Lady Gaga earlier.

