You Disappear (Du Forsvinder)

YOU DISAPPEAR SPEC D: Peter Schønau Fog. Denmark/Sweden. 118 min. Sep 11, 8:30 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 13, 3 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 17, 9 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

Writer/director Fog – who last came to TIFF with the oddball Danish dramedy The Art Of Crying more than a decade ago – returns with this dreary literary affair about a woman (Trine Dyrholm) sent reeling when her erratic husband (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) is diagnosed with a benign brain tumour – a condition which might also explain why he’s been embezzling a small fortune from his employer.

Part courtroom drama and part domestic study, You Disappear also offers long quasi-philosophical speeches about the nature of identity and personality, and how a chemical or physical change to the brain can radically remake us.

All of this is fascinating stuff – and I assume it reads that way in Christian Jungersen’s novel – but Fog is so busy considering the story’s philosophical underpinnings that he forgets to render that story in a compelling or urgent manner. As a result, some fine work from Dyrholm and Lie Kaas – and from the late Michael Nyqvist, who plays the couple’s lawyer in one of his final performances – is left to wither on the vine.