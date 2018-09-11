TIFF review: In Fabric

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF The Duke Of Burgundy director Peter Strickland makes his Midnight Madness debut with In Fabric.

IN FABRIC MM D: Peter Strickland. UK. 118 min. Sep 13, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 14, 8:45 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 15, 11:45 am, Scotiabank 11. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Likely the only film in TIFF history to ever feature a credit for "mannequin pubic hair," Strickland's retro thriller about a cursed red dress that causes its wearer to die is stylish, campy fun.

When a recently separated middle-aged woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) buys a dress during a department store sale, it gives her a rash, starts floating around restlessly at night and reacts badly to being washed.

Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke Of Burgundy) drenches his film in genre excess – saturated colours, harpsichord-creepy score – while making droll statements about consumerism, dating and even workplace ennui.

The narrative swerve after the first hour takes some getting used to, but the scenes with Fatma Mohamed as a sinister sales matron who spouts bizarre maxims and has an intriguing nightly ritual make you forgive any shortcomings.