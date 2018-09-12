TIFF review: The Innocent (Der unschuldige)

THE INNOCENT (DER UNSCHULDIGE) PLAT D: Simon Jaquemet. Switzerland/Germany. 114 min. Sep 13, 9 am, TBLB 3; Sep 15, 6:30 pm, TBLB 3. See listing. Rating: NN

The Innocent is a film with a lot of ideas, though none feel as fleshed out as they should be.

At the centre is Ruth (named obviously for the Biblical reference), played by Judith Hofmann as a vessel for suffering, tormented psychologically and at times physically when her past and present collide.

Wife and mother among Jesus freaks, Ruth is tempted by an old lover who may or may not have returned. She's also torn to bits about the God-like experiments taking place at the research facility where she works.

Jaquemet cycles through all this mystery at an insufferably slow pace with a drab aesthetic. Yes, there are some images to ponder over, but they never cohere together in a satisfying way.