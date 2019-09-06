TIFF 2019: What to see on day 2

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF Cunningham Alla Kovgan's 3D dance documentary Cunningham world premieres at TIFF on Sep 6.

SOLID BETS

Castle In The Ground

Canadian director Joey Klein's film about addiction and codependency will make you feel for all its troubled characters. It features heartbreaking supporting performances by Tom Cullen and Neve Campbell. See review.

Sep 6, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 14, 4 pm, Scotiabank 2

The Climb

The bromance genre gets a fascinating new entry with director Michael Angelo Covino’s bold, funny and engaging pic about the codependent, years-long friendship. See review.

Sep 5, 6 pm, Ryerson; Sep 6, 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 2

Murmur

A stand-out Canadian film at this year's fest, East Coast writer/director Heather Young's first feature is quietly shattering. If you’ve ever had to deal with a sick pet, Murmur will be a rough watch. See review.

Sep 6, 8:45 pm, AGO; Sep 7, 3 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 15, 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 8

Pain And Glory

Spanish cinema titan Pedro Almódovar rarely accompanies his films to TIFF and so today's screening of his beautiful and constantly surprising movie about a filmmaker reassessing his past is extra special. See review.

Sep 6, 5:30 pm, Ryerson; Sep 7, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 1

Parasite

One of three 5N-rated films in today's roundup, Bong Joon-ho's social satire won the Palme d'Or and is one of the year’s best films. See review.

Sep 6, 8:30 pm, Ryerson; Sep 7, 1:30 pm, Scotiabank 3

The Platform

Norm Wilner predicts Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's grotesque and compelling high-concept horror will win the Midnight Madness People's Choice Award. See review.

Sep 6, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 8, 10 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 15, 7:15 pm, Scotiabank 2

Varda By Agnès

The late French cinema icon's final film is full of whimsy and wisdom – and today is your only chance to see it during the festival. See review.

Sep 6, 11:30 am, TIFF 1

The Whistlers

Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu's neo-noir thriller stylishly explores questions of loyalty, greed and state surveillance. The Masters program entry is bowing early – today is the film's last TIFF screening.

Sep 6, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 4.

WILD CARDS

Cunningham

Alla Kovgan's 3D documentary about the late American choreographer and dancer Merce Cunningham remounts his iconic works with the last generation of his dancers.

Sep 6, 6 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 7, 2 pm, Scotiabank 4

Heimat Is A Space In Time

German director Thomas Heise's transfixing documentary portrait of his family history spans decades and should be viewed on a big screen.

Sep 6, 1 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 15, 12:45 pm, AGO

The Other Lamb

Malgorzata Szumowska’s English-language debut starring Raffey Cassidy pays homage to giallo-style horror. It's one of our most anticipated thrillers playing at the fest.

Sep 6, 9:45 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 7, 1:15 pm, Scotiabank 14; Sep 15, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 10

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Céline Sciamma became the first female director to win the Queer Palm at Cannes for this period piece about a passionate 18th century affair between two women. Today is your last chance to see it at TIFF.

Sep 6, 3 pm, Winter Garden

Vitalina Varela

Portuguese director Pedro Costa won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival for this film, which expands on a story from his previous feature, Horse Money.

Sep 6, 9:30 pm, TIFF 3; Sep 8, 9:30 pm, AGO

DIDN'T LOVE IT

The Barefoot Emperor

One of three TIFF films starring cult actor Udo Kier, Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth's comedy is a toothless allegory for the current situation in Europe. See review.

Sep 6, 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 8, 9:45 am, AGO; Sep 14, 9 am, Scotiabank 13.

Maria's Paradise

Zaida Bergroth's drama about Finnish cult leader Maria Akerblom feels too slight and limited. See review.

Sep 6, 9:15 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 8, 5 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 15, 6 pm, Scotiabank 9.

The Traitor

Marco Bellocchio's mob drama based on the largest trial in Italian history turns a real-life complex story into a boring mixture of clichés. See review.

Sep 6, 2:15 pm, Scotiabank 1.

@nowtoronto