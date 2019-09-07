TIFF 2019: What to see on day 3

× Expand The Lighthouse, TIFF 2019 Robert Pattinson takes you on a weird trip to The Lighthouse.

SOLID BETS

The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers's black-and-white film starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as lighthouse keepers in 19th-century New England is even more effective than his 2015 breakthrough film The Witch. See review.

Coppers

Toronto-based documentarian Alan Zweig's film about a dozen or so retired Canadian police officers plays like an exercise in empathy. See review.

Knuckle City

South African director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka's boxing drama shows how toxic masculinity breaks the body and mind. See review.

White Lie

A Hamilton college student (Kacey Rohl, terrific) fakes a cancer diagnosis in this powerful psychological drama by talented local filmmakers Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. See review.

WILD CARDS

Knives Out

Frequent TIFF visitor Rian Johnson's (Looper, Brick) most recent film after the blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a whodunit about a southern detective (Daniel Craig) investigating the murder of a crime novelist (Christopher Plummer).

Dads

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard makes her directorial debut with this documentary about contemporary fatherhood, blending interviews with her own father (Ron Howard) with footage from other pops, both famous (Will Smith, Judd Apatow, Ken Jeong) and not.

DIDN'T LOVE IT

The County

Grímur Hákonarson's film about an Icelandic dairy farmer who launches a protest against the co-op that dominates her small town's economy is slighter and less assured than his 2015 sibling drama Rams. See review.

