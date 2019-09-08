TIFF 2019: What to see on day 4

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF Greed Steve Coogan stars in Greed.

SOLID BETS

143 Sahara Street

Director Hassen Ferhani's Wavelengths doc profiles a quietly radical woman who lives alone in a roadside cafe in the Sahara Desert. See review.

Sep 8, 3:45 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 9, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 7; Sep 14, 6:15 pm, AGO.

The Audition

Nina Hoss plays a high-strung violin teacher in Ina Weisse's absorbing psychological drama set in the Berlin music world. See review.

Sep 8, 3:15 pm, TIFF 3; Sep 10, 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 13, 5:30 pm, Scotiabank 9.

The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn's complex film about a brief encounter between two Indigenous women plays like an opening scene stretched out in real-time to cover the film’s entire duration. See review.

Sep 8, 7 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 10, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 11

Coming Home Again

Wayne Wang adapts Lee Chang-rae’s essay about losing his mother to cancer into a small, poignant study of filial dedication, difficult relationships, and the Korean-American experience.

Sep 8, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 12, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 3.

Kuessipan

Myriam Verreault's coming-of-age drama, set on an Innu reservation in Quebec, is quietly moving. See review.

Sep 8, 9:15 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 10, 8:30 pm, AGO; Sep 14, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 6.

WILD CARDS

Greed

Prolific British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom reunites with Steve Coogan, who plays a retail billionaire in this fashion-industry satire.

Sep 8, 3 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 15, 3 pm, TIFF 1.

Liberté

Albert Serra follows his cult arthouse film The Death Of Louis XIV with another period piece about aristocrats who go cruising in the woods.

Sep 8, 6:15 pm, AGO; Sep 10, 9:15 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 14, 9 pm, AGO.

JoJo Rabbit

Taika Waititi's World War II-era comedy about a German boy who discovers his mom his hiding a Jewish girl in the attic is one of the fest's hottest tickets.

Sep 8, 9:30 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 9, 10 am, Elgin; Sep 13, 9:30 pm, Winter Garden.

Saturday Fiction

Gong Li is winning rave reviews for her turn in Lou Ye's black-and-white thriller, which is set in Japanese-occupied Shanghai circa 1941.

Sep 8, 1:30 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 14, 12:15 pm, Scotiabank 3.

@nowtoronto