TIFF 2019: what to see on day 5

× Expand Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, TIFF 2019 Much-anticipated Uncut Gems, starring a serious Adam Sandler, premieres tonight at the Princess of Wales.

SOLID BETS

A Hidden Life

Auteur Terrence Malick's latest meditation on life, faith and dignity is his strongest film since The Tree Of Life. See review.

Sep 9, 1 pm, Elgin; Sep 11, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 13, 3 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 14, 9 am, Scotiabank 2

This It Not A Movie

Toronto director Yung Chang's documentary sheds light on British journalist Robert Fisk's life and fascinating career. See review.

Sep 9, 7 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 11, 8:30 pm, Scotiabank 13

Antigone

Nahéma Ricci deserves her spot on TIFF's Rising Stars list with her staggering performance as a straight-A student from an immigrant Montreal family in Sophie Deraspe's bold reworking of the Greek tragedy. See review.

Sep 9, 6 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 10, 5:30 pm, Scotiabank 9; Sep 13, 6:15 pm, TIFF 4

Anne At 13,000 Ft

Local filmmaker Kazik Radwanski's movie about a Torontonian (Deragh Campbell) spiralling out of control is electrifying. See review.

Sep 9, 6:45 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 14, 7 pm, TIFF 2

WILD CARDS

In Conversation With... Allison Janney

Even if she may not have completely deserved her Oscar win for I, Tonya (we were on Team Laurie Metcalf), there's no denying Janney's appeal and talent, whether on the small screen (The West Wing, Masters Of Sex) or big screen (Juno, American Beauty and TIFF 2019 film Bad Education). Janney discusses her life and career in a sure-to-sell-out event.

Sep 9, noon, TIFF 2

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler tackles a serious role as a New York City jeweller who's risking everything on a scam in the latest crime picture by the Safdie brothers (Good Time).

Sep 9, 9:15 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 10, 10:30 am, Elgin; Sep 14, 1 pm, Ryerson

DIDN'T LOVE IT

The Goldfinch

Brooklyn director John Crowley's adaptation of Donna Tartt's bestseller doesn't take wing in this long, earnest and dull film. See review.

Sep 9, 12:15 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 11, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 2

Seberg

Kristen Stewart is nicely cast as the legendary actor Jean Seberg, but this thriller about an FBI agent spying on her is superficial. See review.

Sep 9, 11:45 am, Winter Garden; Sep 14, 6:15 pm TIFF 1