TIFF 2019: What to see on day 6

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF Harriet Broadway star Cynthia Erivo makes her feature lead debut in Harriet.

SOLID BETS

The Antenna

Cronenberg and Lynch cast a long shadow over director Orçun Behram’s debut feature, which goes from kitchen-sink dystopian satire to full-on surrealist freak-out.

Sep 10, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 11; Sep 15, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 10.

Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger

Alanis Obomsawin's 53rd film is a clear-eyed examination of Jordan’s Principle, a law that states Canada must provide necessary services to Indigenous children who need it. See review.

Sep 10, 6 pm, AGO; Sep 12, noon, AGO; Sep 14, 6:15 pm, TIFF 4.

Synonyms

Nadav Lapid's stylistically adventurous parable about a ex-Israeli solider who flees his country's aggressive nationalism and shacks up with the French-est couple ever features a memorable and wildly physical performance by Tom Mercier. See review.

Sep 10, 1 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 14, 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 11.

The Twentieth Century

Winnipeg director Matthew Rankin's nightmarish, crafty and zany melodrama about William Lyon Mackenzie King brilliantly shreds Canadian political mythology and patriotism. More films like this at Midnight Madness, please. See review.

Sep 10, 11:59 pm, Ryerson; Sep 12, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 14, 1:30 pm, Scotiabank 12.

WILD CARDS

Harriet

Kasi Lemmons's buzzy biopic starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as abolitionist Harriet Tubman is clearly gunning for People's Choice glory – it gets two major screenings today.

Sep 10, 6 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 10, 8 pm, Elgin; Sep 11, 3 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 14, Scotiabank 1.

Fire Will Come

Mimosas director Oliver Laxe's film about a Galician arsonist returning home from prison won the Jury Prize in the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section.

Sep 10, 6:45 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 11, 9:15 pm, AGO; Sep 14, 9:30 am, AGO.

Judy

Let the Oscar buzz begin for Renée Zellweger, who stars in this biopic about screen, stage and gay icon Judy Garland.

Sep 10, 6 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 11, 11 am, Elgin.

Waves

Krisha director Trey Edward Shults's Florida-set family drama is the subject of intense hype – expert marketing buzz or the real deal?

Sep 10, 8:45 pm, Ryerson; Sep 11, 6 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 15, 2:45 pm, Ryerson.

DIDN'T LOVE IT

Guest Of Honour

Atom Egoyan's suspenseful melodrama has a great performance by David Thewlis but its more inspired dramatic ingredients are undermined by stylized overkill. See review.

Sep 10, 5 pm, Elgin; Sep 11, 3 pm, Scotiabank 1.

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão

Karim Aïnouz's adaptation of Martha Batalha’s novel about two very different sisters is overwrought and awkwardly self-aware. See review.

Sep 10, 5:45 pm, TIFF 2; Sep 12, 6:15 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 15, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 14.

@nowtoronto