TIFF 2019: What to see on day 7

× Expand The Painted Bird, TIFF 2019 Some audience members walked out of The Painted Bird at Venice. Will TIFF viewers do the same? The film premieres tonight.

SOLID BETS

Martin Eden

Pietro Marcello's searing, stylish adaptation of Jack London's 1909 novel deals with poverty, capitalism and libertarian ideas. See review.

Sep 11, 6 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 12, 6 pm, TIFF 4; Sep 14, 9:15 am, TIFF 4

37 Seconds

Japanese director Hikari's Berlinale Audience Award-winner is an insightful and moving look at a young disabled artist's coming of age. See review.

Sep 11, 3 pm, TIFF 3; Sep 12, 9 pm, TIFF 3; Sep 14, 6 pm, TIFF 3.

A Hidden Life

Auteur Terrence Malick's meditation on life, faith and dignity is his strongest film since The Tree Of Life. See review.

Sep 11, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 13, 3 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 14, 9 am, Scotiabank 2

WILD CARDS

The Painted Bird

When this nearly three-hour adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski's infamous Holocaust novel played the Venice International Film Festival last week, some audience members fled the theatre, calling it a brutal tour through hell. But it also won a prize at the fest, albeit a minor one. Sounds polarizing to us.

Sep 11, 9:30 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 13, 5 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 14, 9 pm, Scotiabank 11

The Aeronauts

The Theory Of Everything co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reunite for this film about a 19th-century meteorologist and a hot-air balloonist attempting to make scientific discoveries.

Sep 11, 8 pm, Elgin

DIDN'T LOVE IT

About Endlessness

Swede Roy Andersson's latest arthouse film is thinly sketched and not especially insightful. See review.

Sep 11, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 14, 6:45 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 15, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 13.

The Goldfinch

This adaptation of Donna Tartt's bestseller has been getting terrible reviews. It also opens theatrically this weekend, so you could see it then and save a few bucks. See review.

Sep 11, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 2