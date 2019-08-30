TIFF review: Maria's Paradise

× Expand Maria's Paradise, TIFF 2019

Bergroth’s drama tackles the true scandal of Maria Åkerblom, a radical Christian “sleep preacher” and cult leader in Finland in the 1920s, through the eyes of Salome (Satu Tuuli Karhu), a teen raised within the sect. Offered a position at Åkerblom’s side, Salome quickly learns the world is far more complex than she’s been led to believe, and that her idol (Pihla Viitala) is far more human than she pretends to be.

That’s pretty much it, though, since Bergroth makes the miscalculation of expanding Maria’s Paradise beyond Salome’s credulous perspective and depriving us of the chance to experience her inevitable disillusionment alongside her. Instead, we’re well down the road, waiting for her to catch up.