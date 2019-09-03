TIFF review: Resin (Harpiks)

× Expand Resin (Harpiks), TIFF 2019

RESIN (HARPIKS) CWC D: Daniel Joseph Borgman. Denmark. 92 min. Rating: NNN

After faking their daughter’s death, a family lives in isolation in a Denmark forest. The mother (Sofie Gråbøl) is bedridden; the father (Peter Plaugborg) lives in fear of “evil” outsiders. And daughter Liv (Vivelill Søgaard Holm), now in her early teens, is just beginning to understand this is not a good way to live.

That central conflict provides Resin with a coiled, unsettling tension that carries us through a good deal of its running time, as director Borgman (The Weight Of Elephants) and screenwriter Bo Hr. Hansen tease out the specifics of the family’s self-imposed exile.

Holm is a fascinating young performer, and Plaugborg is alternately tender and terrible as her sworn protector. I would have liked a resolution worthy of the eerie, cryptic atmosphere, but you can’t have everything.