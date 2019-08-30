TIFF review: Sorry We Missed You

× Expand Sorry We Missed You, TIFF 2019

SORRY WE MISSED YOU MAST D: Ken Loach. UK/France/Belgium. 102 min. Sep 12, 6 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 15, 12:30 pm, Scotiabank 1. Rating: NN

Loach follows 2016’s I, Daniel Blake with another miserablist drama. This one is about working-class parents (Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood) in Newcastle-upon-Tyne being eaten alive by the gig economy – he as a subcontractor for a delivery company, she as a carer for elderly people living on their own. Their workloads increase; personal time diminishes; their children suffer.

Loach and his regular screenwriter Paul Laverty work their usual avenue of simmering outrage at the exploitation of hand-to-mouth families, but over the last decade their movies have developed a certain cruel shorthand of cascading misfortunes, without any of the warmth that gave Loach’s earlier work (Raining Stones, Riff-Raff) its complicated humanity.