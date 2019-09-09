TIFF review: Zombi Child

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF Zombi Child

The schoolgirl and horror genres have mixed plenty of times, but Bonello puts a restrained touch on both to create a mood that feels strange and elusive. Similar to 2016’s (less accessible) terrorism flick Nocturama, the French director tells another story about wayward teens, wealth and privilege, but in a way that is pointedly playing off social dynamics wrought by France’s colonial legacy.

Two stories in two countries and time periods unfold simultaneously. In 1962 Haiti, Clairvius Narcisse (Mackenson Bijou) dies but reawakens as a zombie and is forced to work as a slave labourer. We then flash-forward to a swanky Parisian private school for students who are related to Legion of Honor winners. New girl Mélissa (Wislanda Louimat), whose parents died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake, befriends Fanny (Louise Labèque) and joins their ad hoc sorority.

Via long, aloof, portrait-like shots – the ethereal effect is further accentuated by understated acting – Mélissa and Haitian culture become sources of intense fascination and intimidation for her white classmates. Gradually, Fanny grows disconcertingly obsessed with her new friend’s voodoo priestess aunt (Katiana Milfort), allowing supernatural elements to cross-pollinate both parts of the movie.

Through flirting with discontinuous arthouse, Zombi Child is suspenseful and watchable thanks to impressively sublime uses of lighting and colour, a contrast between earnest teen girl romantic fantasy and arch humour and bursts of pop music. It all culminates in a wildly flamboyant finale, but the shift to standard horror mode ends up being the movie's biggest shock.