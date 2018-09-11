TV review: BoJack Horseman’s fifth season is brilliant

BOJACK HORSEMAN: SEASON 5 (multiple directors). All 12 episodes streaming on Netflix Friday (September 14). Rating: NNNNN

The fifth season of Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s brilliant animated series, set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist, returns with a shocking twist: everybody’s kind of okay.

Alcoholic, depressive superstar BoJack Horseman (voiced as always by Will Arnett) is starring in a detective procedural, sleeping with his co-star (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz) and building a relationship with Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla), the kid sister who sought him out last season thinking he was her father.

BoJack’s agent, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), is producing BoJack’s show and considering adopting a baby. His soulmate, Diane (Alison Brie), has separated from her husband, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), but that’s a good thing for both of them. And the enthusiastic, easily distracted Todd (Aaron Paul) is running an online venture that has a chance of succeeding.

That’s where they are in the first episode, anyway. It doesn’t last.

It is not a spoiler to say that the new season does what all the previous seasons have done, using the existential angst of its short-tempered, hedonistic protagonist to mock the shallow Hollywood lifestyle, but also to investigate depression and ennui through the filter of cartoon animals.

Season five finds Bob-Waksberg growing even more daring, breaking the show’s format in multiple episodes and doubling down on relevance.

Last season’s Thoughts And Prayers episode excoriated American politicians’ all-purpose response to mass shootings. This year, the show delivers an episode about an actor (a gleefully awful Bobby Cannavale) trying use BoJack’s show to stage a comeback after a series of racist and sexist outbursts.

Arriving just weeks after Louis C.K.’s surprise set at the Comedy Cellar, it feels utterly of the moment but still plays as a character piece, with BoJack realizing people love it when he denounces the bad behaviour of others. His own misdeeds are a different issue.

BoJack is haunted by his past. It’s a theme that runs through the whole show, but it seems particularly important this season; the devastating sixth episode, in which Arnett’s is the only voice we hear, finds BoJack rehashing his relationship with his mother. (Her addled attempt to poison Hollyhock last season comes back to haunt BoJack this year, too.)

Diane makes a trip to Vietnam to find her roots; Princess Carolyn goes home to the South for a couple of days and has an epiphany of her own. An episode that follows Mr. Peanutbutter to four different Halloween parties over the decades – each time with a different date – finds him repeating the same behaviours over and over again.

People say they’ll change, but they don’t. We are who we are, and we always will be. BoJack Horseman, the show, knows this in its bones; BoJack Horseman, the character, is just beginning to understand.

I promise you, it’s funny. But it’s more than a comedy. Over five seasons, BoJack Horseman has become one of the very best shows on television – or Netflix, whatever. People watch Netflix on their televisions, so shut up.

Just watch it. Trust me. There’s nothing else like it.