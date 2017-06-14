Vote for the Audience Choice movie at NOW's City Cinema series

NOW'S CITY CINEMA SERIES presented by Chevrolet. Outdoor movie screening series at Yonge-Dundas Square, June 27-August 29. Free. See listings.

This summer, NOW is taking over Yonge-Dundas Square with a selection of crowd-pleasing movies sure to entertain – from Strange Brew and Truman Show to Take This Waltz and Men with Brooms.

For the closing film of the series on August 29, we're turning over the big screen to you! Use the form below to vote for the movie you want to see at sunset in Yonge-Dundas Square. The winner will be announced on nowtoronto.com and in our August 17 print issue.

