Leonard Cohen gets a Toronto tribute: Just announced shows

Leonard Cohen died in 2016 but his music is still very much alive. Just last weekend his song You Want It Darker won a posthumous Grammy (somewhat hilariously) for best rock performance, while Tower Of Song, a tribute concert to the late singer/poet featuring Lana Del Rey, Courtney Love and others, aired on CBC in January.

This February, Art of Time Ensemble will add to the ever-inflating canon of Cohen tributes with a three-night program at Harbourfront Centre, A Singer Must Die. The group is known for mixing high and low art – distinctions Cohen shattered every time he mixed classical guitar with stanzas about crack and anal sex. So it’s fitting that they’ve put together an impressive list of singers and writers to go with the ensemble’s new arrangements of Cohen’s songs.

Steven Page, Sarah Slean, Sarah Harmer, Gregory Hoskins and Tom Wilson will take turns belting out tunes, alternating stage space with celebrated authors like Michael Redhill, Madeleine Thien, Ian Brown, Barbara Gowdy, Marnie Jackson and former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson.

Cohen is a rare artist whose words and melodies will never stop finding new meaning and resonance with every new interpretation – except Hallelujah. It’s time to leave that one alone.

February 22-24 at Harbourfront Centre Theatre (231 Queens Quay West), 8 pm. $25-$65. artoftimeensemble.com.

