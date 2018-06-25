A Tribe Called Red, Iskwé to play a free Indigenous History Month concert in Toronto

× Expand Samuel Engelking A Tribe Called Red A Tribe Called Red performing at Danforth Music Hall in January.

This year's Indigenous History Month celebrations will culminate in a free concert by A Tribe Called Red, Keys N Krates and Iskwé.

On Wednesday (June 27), Yonge-Dundas Square will transform into a massive festival featuring arts, crafts and entertainment. The day will end with a free concert presented by the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT), teaming for the first time with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, from 7 to 10 pm.

The Juno-winning A Tribe Called Red are no strangers to igniting large public crowds, including at Yonge-Dundas Square, where they played Manifesto's block party in 2016. (This time will be with their duo lineup.) But this event is special for them.

“We are very happy to be able to do this show in support of the NCCT,” Bear Witness says in a press release. “I spent a lot of my childhood years in the NCCT building. When my family first moved to Toronto in 1984... I remember some of Native Earth's earliest performances being in the gym and spending long hours wandering the NCCT halls during rehearsals. I even got some of my first performance experiences there.”

They'll be joined by Toronto dance trio Keys N Krates, who are sure to keep the party going, and the Toronto-based electronic singer/songwriter of Cree, Métis and European descent Iskwé, who uses her music to explore her struggles to fit into and break away from modern Western archetypes.

The concert is one of many events around the city celebrating Indigenous History Month.

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @jordgoldman