In memoriam: Adam Schlesinger had pop songwriting down to a science

Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of complications from COVID-19. He was 52. He was the second prominent musician to die of the virus this week, following New Orleans jazz legend Ellis Marsalis.

Schlesinger spent 15 years as the bassist and co-songwriter for power-pop band Fountains of Wayne. But perhaps his best-known claim to fame was writing That Thing You Do, the pop song that anchors the 1995 Tom Hanks-directed movie of the same name.

Or, as I've ranted to dozens of friends over the years, usually after at least a couple of pints: he wrote That Thing You Do. Adam Schlesinger, single human person – not a crack team of Swedish songwriters, or a purpose-designed AI, or even Ray Davies – sat down one day and wrote – wrote – That Thing You Do.

People say That Thing You Do is a perfect pop song. And it is that, absolutely – a tight, snappy, two-minute verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-solo-verse-chorus-out – in addition to being a dead-on impression of handclappy British Invasion-era rock. (In fact, Schlesinger wound up producing a record for the Monkees, Good Times!, two decades later.)

But it's also a marvel of songwriting engineering – a frothy confection that seamlessly hides its industrial-strength scaffolding.

To carry an entire film, That Thing You Do had to be a solid enough song to credibly launch the career of a fictional band virtually overnight, while also not irking the audience after repeated spins in a ninety-minute period. (According to IMDB, the song appears precisely eleven times in the movie.)

But it also had to be just unpolished and naked and genuine enough to have plausibly been a happy accident that sprang from the mind of an unproven songwriter. It had to feel like lightning in a bottle.

The filmmakers had hosted an open call for submissions for the title track that received hundreds of submissions, and Schlesinger, who had just signed his first deal with Universal, took a crack at it "as a personal exercise."

"I remember the day all the Oneders, Liv Tyler and Tom Hanks sat in a room and played about six submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do," actor Ethan Embry tweeted Wednesday. "When we heard Adam Schlesinger’s cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn."

"I like having songwriting assignments and I like having deadlines," Schlesinger told People in 2016, in an interview coinciding with the film's 20th anniversary.

"It’s something I’ve done a lot of since then; writing to order and writing on deadline for different projects for movies or television or theater. It’s a way of constantly proving to yourself that you can get something done in the short amount of time that you have to."

From a numbers perspective, Schlesinger's career as a journeyman songwriter probably touched more people than his recording career with Fountains of Wayne, or side bands Ivy and Tinted Windows (a curious supergroup project with Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha, Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos and Taylor Hanson of Hanson).

If you loved the Josie and the Pussycats track Pretend To Be Nice or the Wham! send-up in the Hugh Grant movie Music and Lyrics, which remains one of my favourite comfort-food romcoms to this day, you had Schlesinger to thank.

His longest-running gig was as the musical director on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, writing or co-writing four seasons' worth of hilarious, tidy genre parodies that settled seamlessly into the show's plot. Some greatest hits: Jaunty Huey Lewis ripoff Gettin' Bi, the Weather Girls-baiting Let's Generalize About Men and a cathartic Sinatra-style showstopper called It Was A Shitshow.

But even post-breakup, Fountains of Wayne was able to maintain a cult fan base that dated all the way back to the mid-90s, when Schlesinger first paired up with singer and co-songwriter Chris Collingwood for early tracks like Radiation Vibe and Sink To The Bottom.

Their second album, Utopia Parkway, cemented Schlesinger's specific brand of middle-American nostalgia. "If one of our songs has a New Jersey reference, or is about high school, that’s one of Adam’s," Rolling Stone recently quoted Collingwood as saying.

Throughout the record, they built their own Village Green Preservation Society, Jersey-style – laser shows, custom vans, getting a corny 90s tattoo on Coney Island – while working in bittersweet observations about aging and adolescence.

After being dropped by Atlantic, the band soldiered on for the 2003 album Welcome Interstate Managers, another collection of catchy character sketches that deftly covered life in a cubicle, including Bright Future In Sales, a riff-heavy look at one businessman's slide into casual alcoholism, or Hey Julie, a touching acoustic look at returning home from a nightmarish joe job to the welcoming arms of a partner.

Katy Perry even covered Hackensack, a song about being obsessed with a celebrity you went to high school with, in an acoustic performance in 2009, if you'd like a bizarre little musical ouroboros to take your mind off things today.

But the album's breakout track was – yes – Stacy's Mom, which now lives a deathless life as a novelty hit, a relic of the raunch-comedy early 2000s thanks to the Rachel Hunter-starring video clip.

It's also a flawless ode to Cars-era pop that, similarly to That Thing You Do, doesn't get enough props for its technical achievements: Its effervescent chorus hook, that perfectly-deployed key change, the walls of shimmering backing vocals, the tiny little knife-twist of "Since your dad walked out / your mom could use a guy like me".

People tended, unfairly, to write Fountains of Wayne off as a one-hit wonder after that – the same way people slept on a half-dozen great guitar pop albums once Nada Surf made their name on Popular, or ignored a cerebral, elegant Barenaked Ladies back catalog because Ed Robertson said "Chickity China the Chinese chicken" one time in 1999.

"As a continuum, it's all super-smart, hyper-articulate power-pop, but the individual albums represent characters aging and growing in such a moving way," says film writer Norm Wilner, the only person at NOW who's a bigger Fountains of Wayne fan than I am. I'm told Norm and his wife Kate bonded over Red Dragon Tattoo when they first met, and cracked the requisite bottle of Basil Hayden's last night in Schlesinger's honour.

"The first album is about adolescence. Utopia Parkway is about your 20s, Welcome Interstate Managers and Traffic and Weather is about the early and late 30s, and Sky Full Of Holes is about being in your 40s and realizing whatever you're doing is who you are for the rest of your life."

They set it all up beautifully, he adds, fifteen years earlier on Prom Theme, from their debut record: "We'll forget each other's names / We'll grow old and lose our hair / It's all downhill from there / But tonight we'll reach for the stars / We'll rent expensive cars / And dream our dreams / Of a perfect night."

We can't all write a hit with our eyes closed. But Schlesinger put the idea in countless songwriters' heads that you could find the fleeting beauty and the human soul in just about anything: Take the brief, write the song, spin mundanity into gold.

