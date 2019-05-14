Against Me! to play four of their albums in full in Toronto: Just announced

× Expand Joe Leonard Against Me! CR: Joe Leonard

Against Me! will play four full albums over two nights at the Danforth Music Hall.

The beloved punk band, who formed in Gainesville, Florida in 1997, have been yearning folk-punks, anarchist heroes, major label sellouts (if you ask some of their old purist fans) and – to quote one of their songs – true trans soul rebels. They’ll show off all of those facets with the four albums they’re playing.

The band will play two albums a night. On October 15, it’s Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave. On October 16, they’ll do White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues.

Lead singer Laura Jane Grace has been here recently with her side project, the Devouring Mothers, but she’ll deliver a full dose of Against Me! nostalgia at these shows.

October 15 & 16 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 6 pm. $32.50-$35. On sale Friday (May 17). ticketmaster.ca.

