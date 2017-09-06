Alvvays one-up their exciting debut on Antisocialites

Alvvays burst out of the gates in 2014 with a fully formed sound and aesthetic.

In case you thought you already had the band pegged, their second album expands their sonic palette, balancing out their twee-ish tendencies with compelling rhythmic muscle.

The Toronto-based band’s self-titled debut album intuitively played on vocalist Molly Rankin’s roots in, well, roots. By highlighting the range of her country croon, it built on the long-standing connection between jangle pop and country made by groups like R.E.M. in the 1980s.

Because of Rankin’s exceptional voice and the Rankin Family’s deep connections in the Canadian music industry, the press has tended to foreground her contributions above the rest of the band’s. Frankly, the music on that first record did little to contest those readings.

Antisocialites shifts the balance. Now it sounds more like a band playing together than music as window-dressing for vocal melodies.

The sun-soaked sounds are deceiving. Rankin’s weightless voice and the band’s pastel pop seem as polite as ever on the surface, but there’s a newfound drive in the songs, which actively bury themselves in your brain. That’s a credit to the rhythm section, handled by bassist Brian Murphy and Lab Coast’s Chris Dadge on drums and percussion.

Album cuts Plimsoll Punks, Hey and Lollipop (Ode To Jim) showcase the punchier songwriting, with the bass and drums sitting high in the mix and running distinct from the guitar, Farfisa and vocals. The kaleidoscopic effect gives the hooks lasting impact. “Jangle” might not be the operative term any more.

Antisocialites doubles down on Alvvays’s strengths while also helping the band carve out a stronger identity within their well-established sound. By highlighting the band itself, Alvvays one-up their exciting debut.

Top Track: Hey

Alvvays play four sold-out shows at the Mod Club December 13-16. See listing.