Hooded Fang's Dynasty House is their most warped and personal record yet

Listen to Hooded Fang’s self-titled 2010 album back to back with their latest record, Dynasty House, and you’ll find it hard to believe they’re the same band.

As impressive as that debut was, it was also a bit conventional. Each new album since has revealed the Toronto musicians’ desire to step back from pop/rock traditions to further expose their own uniqueness. Dynasty House pushes their sound even further away from its foundation in indie pop, and the result is their most warped and personal album yet.

The one constant in their career has been lean, hooky songwriting. While that skill is still on display, the songs manage to creep outward without losing their sense of post-punk momentum. Six-and-a-half-minute Nene Of The Light ends with a knotty, climbing coda, as if the song had a mind of its own.

The band excels at both sustaining the brevity they’re known for and pushing songs into more expansive territory, and that’s a testament to its rhythm section. Bassist April Aliermo and new drummer Jonathan Pappo are much more present in the mix and anchor the band’s sound, letting Daniel Lee and Lane Halley stretch out with noisy anti-matter guitars, like the break-neck funk heard on Sister And Suns.

As Dynasty House finds Hooded Fang embellishing the sonic world they’ve built for themselves, it also finds them weaving in lyrics about human migration inspired by Lee’s and Aliermo’s parents. This shift from more oblique lyrics to directly experiential ones is fitting as they continue to carve out a unique musical aesthetic. Their stories and sounds make for a great combination.

Top track: Nene Of The Light

Hooded Fang play the Horseshoe on June 15.

× <a href="http://hoodedfang.bandcamp.com/album/dynasty-house">Dynasty House by HOODED FANG</a>

music@nowtoronto.com | @therewasnosound