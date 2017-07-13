Sure, New Swears push a party boy image

For the last five years, Ottawa’s New Swears have sharpened their self-proclaimed “melodic horseplay,” releasing two full-length albums of garage rock and bringing their infamous live show (think confetti blasters, climbing fire escapes, ensembles composed of wigs and spandex), across Canada, the United States and Europe. After operating as a mostly DIY effort, the four-piece signed to Dine Alone last winter for this third album, which continues their mission of making fun, unpretentious rock ’n’ roll free of slick production and bloated lyrical concepts.

And The Magic Of Horses is loaded with party anthems, the type of quick and dirty ditties that could be considered the “song of the summer” if summer break was a massive all-night kegger. Opening track Dance With The Devil is a rowdy ode to hanging out with your friends on Saturday nights, with electric guitar solos punctuating deliriously catchy melodies. Warm Bodies begins with a blood-curdling wail before erupting into poppy gang singalongs. Cry A Lot climaxes with the band singing 60s-girl-group style “sha na na nas” and then leads into a violent (albeit obviously joking) 30-second voicemail where the caller threatens to amputate the recipient and dangle their limbs from the Parliament buildings. It’s the only cringeworthy, gratuitous moment on the album – or maybe I’m just a party pooper.

Save for a few electrified solos, the band plays mostly acoustic guitars throughout the 30-minute record, which allows Sammy J Scorpion, Scru Bar, Beej Eh and Nick Nofun’s harmonies to cut through the noise. The songs are so catchy that, as the band says in their bio, they might leave the impression that what New Swears are doing is easy. The truth is, they’ve worked for half a decade finessing their party boy image, and it pays off on And The Magic Of Horses.

Top track: Dance With The Devil

New Swears play Lee’s Palace on Saturday (July 15).

