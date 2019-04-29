Review: Protruders stubbornly defy the poison present on Poison Future
The punk band, formed from the ashes of Sackville's beloved Kappa Chow, offer an artistic antidote to modern malaise
Poison Future
Rating: NNNN
Formed in 2017 from the ashes of Sackville, New Brunswick’s beloved Kappa Chow, with members of Pure Pressure and Tough Age (full disclosure: a band I play drums in), scuzzy neo-proto-punk quartet Protruders have earned admirers throughout the international underground circuit.
Poison Future is their vinyl debut after four self-released cassettes, and its production from analog wizard Peter Woodford of Montreal’s Bottle Garden studio wipes off a few layers of the group’s earlier lo-fi murk to create the strongest distillate of their sound. Protruders’ core duo of guitarist Joe C and stand-up drummer Ilse K trade off vocal duties as their songs spiral from catchy caveman garage rock into no wave nihilism and hallucinogenic psych-punk from the school of Sonic Youth’s Bad Moon Rising.
Their maniacal modus operandi is revealed on the opening title track, with gravel-gargling vocals in the vein of Cleveland’s infamous electric eels and free-jazz freakouts from saxophonist James Goddard. Tax 101 and Hydrophytol are Protruders at their hookiest, while the six-minute Wrong Way Sign opens into an expansive instrumental outro like a lost Velvet Underground bootleg. The album closes with its straightest moments on the jangly disharmonies of Fruit Hang as they holler words of wisdom on proudly bucking trends: “Let the fruit hang low / Hold your head up high / You can sit there and taunt me / But I will just take it in stride.”
Stubbornly defying modern practices, with home-dubbed cassettes instead of streaming services and photocopied zines in the place of social media, Protruders offer an artistic antidote by ignoring the poisons of the future entirely.
Top track: Poison Future
Protruders play the Monarch Tavern on Thursday (May 2). See listing.